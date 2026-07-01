Wedding Watch For Taylor & Travis

Rumor has it Taylor Swift is about to marry Travis Kelce!

The big wedding has been the subject of much speculation over the past year or so, and has heightened in recent weeks with signs pointing to a massive bash at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The New York Times has reportedly confirmed that Swift and Kelce rented out MSG for a multi-day event. City Hall has also confirmed to People Magazine that a permit has been filed to shut down the streets around MSG.

Several large trucks were spotted unloading all kinds of equipment this week, including decorations marked “Garden Party.”

Another source told Rolling Stone that legendary rocker Stevie Nicks will sing during the wedding!

Two more bits of information that seem to point to events happening Thursday, July 2 and Friday, July 3: Amtrak police officers at Penn Station, underneath MSG, told the New York Times that they’ve been “told to expect a Swift wedding the weekend of July 4,” and Variety said that NYPD officers were briefed about a potential influx of fans and paparazzi on July 3.

Why Madison Square Garden? Well, it can hold a lot of people, it’s windowless, and security will be able to do their thing.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in August 25 with a post on Instagram: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Stay tuned!