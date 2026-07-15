Big Stars Will Perform At Final World Cup Game

Even if you haven’t watched any of the 2026 World Cup matches, you’re going to want to tune in to the final game this Sunday, July 19!

Organizers have lined up some of the world’s biggest musicians to perform at the closing ceremony and during the halftime show.

First up, FIFA just announced that Post Malone will headline the closing ceremony. “At a time when sport, culture and global attention converge, Post Malone will deliver a performance designed to celebrate the tournament’s journey and ignite the atmosphere before the world’s attention turns to the two finalists,” said Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA. The statement goes on: “We are thrilled to have so many stars taking to the pitch, from both the football and entertainment worlds. The closing ceremony will set the tone for a historic FIFA World Cup final, uniting the passion of 48 teams, 16 host cities and millions of fans on one unforgettable stage.”

Joining Post during the closing ceremony will be Nicole Scherzinger, Laura Pausini and Robbie Williams. Jennifer Hudson will sing the national anthem, and Tom Cruise is also expected to appear.

The World Cup Halftime Show is a set curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin. It will feature performances by BTS, Justin Bieber, Madonna, and Shakira.

The closing ceremony starts at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The game will kick off at 3 p.m. ET.

Spain will be playing for the title against either England or Argentina.