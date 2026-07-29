It’s a Big Day In *NSYNC History

Today is a very big day in the history of that favorite boy band, *NSYNC!

It was on this day 26 years ago that the guys landed their first and only No. 1 hit!

“It’s Gonna Be Me” went to the top of the chart on July 29, 2000, and stayed there for two weeks. *NSYNC had other big hits, like “Bye Bye Bye,” but they only had one chart-topper!

*NSYNC fans have been hoping for a 30th anniversary reunion tour sometime in 2027, to mark 30 years since the release of their debut album in 1997. However, member Joey Fatone told Entertainment Weekly in May that a reunion is unlikely.

So, what are the guys up to these days? Here’s a quick look!

Joey Fatone has spent much of his post-*NSYNC time on television, hosting reality and game shows. He’s appeared on Broadway, been on “The Masked Singer” and “Dancing With the Stars,” and just recently produced the documentary “Boy Band Confidential.” He has two daughters.

JC Chasez launched a solo career after the band went on hiatus. He’s also written and produced other musical acts, including Liam Payne and David Archuleta. He spent seven seasons as a judge on “Randy Jackson’s America’s Best Dance Crew.” He’s also been working on two musicals!

Lance Bass has also spent a lot of time on television, appearing on “Dancing With the Stars” and hosting a dating show, “Finding Prince Charming.” He’s the narrator on a podcast about a Russian cosmonaut, due to his lifelong love of space. He came out in 2006 and is married to his husband, Michael Turchin, and they have twins.

Justin Timberlake has had a highly successful solo career with songs like “Cry Me a River” and “SexyBack.” He’s also appeared in several films. Most recently, his 2024 arrest for DWI ended with a plea deal, a suspended license, community service and a fine. He also revealed he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2025. He and wife, actress Jessica Biel, have two sons.

Chris Kirkpatrick has also appeared on TV reality shows and competed on “The Masked Singer.” He also voiced Chip Skylark in the series “The Fairly Oddparents.” He and his wife have one son.

Now, the video that MTV went wild for – showing the guys as dolls in a toy store!