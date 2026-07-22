Snoop Dogg Gets Biopic

Who is he? Snoop Dogg and he’s got a new biopic coming out next year!

Universal Pictures just announced “Snoop,” the “definitive biopic” of Snoop Dogg will hit theaters next year – August 6, 2027.

“Outer Banks” star Jonathan Daviss will play Snoop in the film. Craig Brewer will direct.

We don’t know if the film will focus on a specific part of the rapper’s career, or chronicle his entire life.

He’s known for songs like “Gin and Juice,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” and “Who Am I (What’s My Name)?”

He’s led an interesting life – raised Baptist, he was a teenage gang member and stood trial for murder before giving up the ‘gangsta’ life. He’s one of the most successful rappers of our time, performing at the Super Bowl, acting in film and TV, releasing cookbooks, becoming friends with Martha Stewart, and commentating on the Olympics! There’s a lot there for a movie, and we can’t wait!