Kelly Clarkson Gets REALLY Real With Fans

Our girl Kelly Clarkson usually tells it like it is – and she sure did that and then some at one of her recent Las Vegas shows!

Fans uploaded video of the moment to social media and while some might say it’s TMI, she doesn’t shy away from an unfortunate incident!

Clarkson told the crowd she was worried she may have fallen victim to the cyclosporiasis outbreak that’s impacting several states in the U.S.

“This is TMI, but I’m gonna go ahead and say it. I don’t know if I got that thing, that, you know, like, people eat lettuce. S—, I don’t know what. I don’t know what the f—… But last night during the show, I was like, ‘Oh my God. Jesus.’”

You can watch the video for more from Clarkson!

Kelly Clarkson says she may have had the parasitic illness thought to be caught from lettuce: “This is TMI but I’m gonna go ahead and say it… I don’t know if I got that thing, that, you know, like, people eat lettuce. S**t, I don’t know what. But last night during the show, I… pic.twitter.com/nLqnUaS9PN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 20, 2026

Thankfully, whatever Clarkson had, she was fine the next night! Her Las Vegas residency continues through August.