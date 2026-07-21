with Chris Cruise


Kelly Clarkson Gets REALLY Real With Fans

Feb 9, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, US; Kelly Clarkson poses for a photo on the red carpet before the NFL Honors award show at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Our girl Kelly Clarkson usually tells it like it is – and she sure did that and then some at one of her recent Las Vegas shows!

Fans uploaded video of the moment to social media and while some might say it’s TMI, she doesn’t shy away from an unfortunate incident!

Clarkson told the crowd she was worried she may have fallen victim to the cyclosporiasis outbreak that’s impacting several states in the U.S.

“This is TMI, but I’m gonna go ahead and say it. I don’t know if I got that thing, that, you know, like, people eat lettuce. S—, I don’t know what. I don’t know what the f—… But last night during the show, I was like, ‘Oh my God. Jesus.’”

You can watch the video for more from Clarkson!

Thankfully, whatever Clarkson had, she was fine the next night! Her Las Vegas residency continues through August.

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