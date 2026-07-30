Lil Wayne Wins Big With Racehorse

You know Lil Wayne as the Grammy-winning rapper who brought us throwbacks like “Down” and “Lollipop.”

He’s also a big winner at the racetrack!

Lil Wayne and Lil Yachty are part of Run Fast Racing – and their racehorse, Listenupshance, won the $400K Grade 1 Bing Crosby Stakes over the weekend.

The win also gives Listenupshance a fees-paid berth in the Breeders’ Cup this fall!

The Breeders’ Cup is an international championship series of thoroughbred horse racing, meant to determine the world’s best horses with huge purses. The 2026 event is set for Lexington, Kentucky on October 30-31.

So, not only is Lil Wayne, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., one of the most influential hip-hop artists of his generation, he’s also a big deal in horse racing!

Good luck to Listenupshance and Lil Wayne at the Breeders’ Cup this fall!