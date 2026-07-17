with Chris Cruise


Lorde Calls Out Use Of AI In Music

@lorde on Instagram
@lorde on Instagram

There is a growing number of artists who are uneasy about the use of AI in music.

Count Lorde as one of them!

The “Royals” singer posted to her Instagram story about Spotify’s new AI song description generator. It’s supposed to tell the meanings behind the songs.

Lorde discovered that the new song descriptor was inaccurate about a song from her 2025 album Virgin, titled “Current Affairs.” Seems the description was actually referring to her song “GRWM.”

Here’s a screenshot of Lorde’s story.

@lorde Instagram story

 

Lorde wrote that Spotify should make it possible for artists to opt out of the new feature. Spotify responded in a statement to Billboard that “We built ‘About the Song’ because fans want to dig into the stories behind the music. It’s still in beta. The info comes from articles across the internet, and when something’s off, we move fast to fix it, like we did here. Getting it right matters to us.”

Lorde is currently on her Ultrasound World Tour and will perform at a number of festivals across North America and Europe through October. You can check her tour dates here. 

 

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