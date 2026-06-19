It’s Macklemore’s Birthday!

Happy 43rd birthday to the guy we know as Macklemore!

Benjamin Hammond Haggerty grew up in Seattle and started in music in the year 2000. He hit it big when he started collaborating with producer Ryan Lewis – releasing hits like 2012’s “Thrift Shop” and “Can’t Hold Us.”

Macklemore and Lewis released two albums together, the second in 2016 titled This Unruly Mess I’ve Made.

He’s continued to make music solo, most recently his 2023 album titled Ben.

He’s also touring with Ed Sheeran right now on the international Loop Tour – performing in North America now through November.

Macklemore also has a gig at Red Rocks in October – you can check that out here.

He’s been open about the dangers of addiction to opioids and painkillers, suffering a near-fatal overdose in 2020.

He’s also an outspoken supporter of same-sex marriage and LGBTQ rights, as well as Palestine and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

He’s also a father of three!

Happy birthday to Macklemore!