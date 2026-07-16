with Chris Cruise


The Show That Brought Us Britney, Justin, & Christina Is Coming Back

Justin and Britney
Jan 28, 2001; Tampa, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Justin Timberlake (left) and Britney Spears (right) perform during halftime of Super Bowl XXXV. The Baltimore Ravens defeated the New York Giants 34-7 at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY NETWORK

The TV show that sparked the careers of stars such as Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Ryan Gosling, and Keri Russell is returning to your TV!

Deadline reported that Disney+ is working on a reboot of “The Mickey Mouse Club.”

The pilot episode will feature 11 young performers and it will be a “showcase for today’s most talented young performers, where music, innovation, and self-expression take center stage.”

“The Mickey Mouse Club” has aired in several iterations over the years, but the most recent started in 1989 and ended in 1996. In addition to the stars mentioned above, the group also included NSYNC’s JC Chasez, En Vogue’s Rhona Bennett, and pop star Chase Hampton.

No air date yet but we’ll be watching!

 

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