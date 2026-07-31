You Can Walk In Eminem’s Shoes

Eminem is auctioning off 117 pairs of his own sneakers for a very good cause!

Eminem has personally autographed his rare Air Jordans, Adidas, Nikes, and Pumas and the entire lot is up for bids through Julien’s Auctions.

All of the proceeds will benefit Eminem’s Marshall Mathers Foundation, which helps disadvantaged and at-risk youth in Detroit.

One of the pairs of sneakers, the Air Jordan 3 “Slim Shady” PE, was worn by Eminem during his 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Performance. That pair is already up to $12,500 at the time of this writing.

Several are expected to fetch up to $35,000.

Bidding is open now and will continue until the auction on August 25.

You can see the sneakers and register to bid on Julien’s site.