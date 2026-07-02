Jay-Z Documentary This Fall

Jay-Z is planning even more ways to celebrate some big anniversaries!

We just learned that he will star in his own documentary this fall on HBO. Titled “Jay-Z in 8,” the series will air in eight parts and will be produced by Rick Rubin. Rubin also produced Jay-Z’s 99 Problems for the Black Album in 2003.

Jay-Z has three concerts coming up next week at Yankee Stadium in New York, to celebrate the 25th and 30th anniversaries of his albums, Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint.

He’ll then perform in Paris on September 10 and Los Angeles on October 23. You can get more details on the shows here.

We don’t have a streaming date yet for the HBO doc – but we’ll let you know when we do!

Jay-Z has won 25 Grammys, was the first rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the first living solo hip-hop artist inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

He’s married to Beyoncé and they have three children.

Forbes also reports he is the wealthiest music artist in history – worth about $2.8 billion.