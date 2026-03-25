Three Iconic Girl Groups Go On Tour Together

Three of the biggest girl groups in hip-hop and R&B history are going on tour – TOGETHER!

TLC and Salt-N-Pepa will co-headline the tour and En Vogue will join as a special guest!

That’s right, you’ll hear “Waterfalls,” “Push It,” and “Free Your Mind” all on the same stage in the same night!

Throwback 2K fans will be most excited about seeing TLC on stage. Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas made up the trio. The height of their popularity peaked in the late 1990s and extended into the early 2000s. The group performed “Waterfalls” at MTV’s 20th anniversary party in August 2001, which would be their final performance as a trio before the death of Lopes.

The tour is aptly called “It’s Iconic” and will kick off in August in Tennessee, traveling around the U.S. and Canada before ending in October in California. The ladies announced the tour in a fun way, releasing this video and poster:

All three groups also released a video talking about the tour. Cheryl “Salt” James said: “This show is going to be crazy. I feel like this is going to be the most fun touring experience I’ve ever had. And I feel like we’re going to feel the queens in the building, you know what I mean? Like, we earned this seat!”

You can check tour dates and get tickets LiveNation.com.

Don’t miss your chance to see these legendary ladies perform on one stage, in one night!