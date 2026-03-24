NSYNC’s Joey Fatone To Reveal The Dark Side Of Boy Bands

NSYNC’s Joey Fatone is bringing together some of his fellow boy band members to talk about the dark side of fame!

“Boy Band Confidential” is a two-part docuseries from Investigation Discovery, launching on April 13 and 14. The doc will look at the boy band boom of the ’90s and early 2000s, with interviews from NSYNC’s Lance Bass, AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men, Ashley Parker Angel of O-Town, and Brad Fischetti of LFO.

The series is expected to take viewers beyond the smooth harmonies, slick posters, and screaming fans to reveal “how the industry transformed young performers into marketable commodities while exposing untold stories of abuse, addiction, and financial manipulation.”

Fatone is serving as executive producer for the project. He said that “being in a boy band was one of the greatest experiences of my life – but it also came with challenges we didn’t always understand at the time. This project gave all of us a chance to reflect, to be honest, and to share what really happened behind the spotlight.”

The president of Investigation Discovery, Jason Sarlanis, called the doc “an honest, unfiltered look at a cultured phenomenon that shaped an entire generation.”

Check out the trailer!