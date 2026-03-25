Blue Ivy Also Destined For Stardom?

The daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé has gotten a taste of performing… and is hungry for more!

Jay-Z talked with GQ and opened up about Blue Ivy, 14, and her role in her mom’s Renaissance World Tour. Jay-Z said it was “amazing” watching his daughter on stage.

“That was amazing. On the first tour, there was a lot of conversation around her first performance, and she worked really hard to get to that point, but she still wasn’t going for it. She still was going through the motions. And then she just started fighting back. I saw her fight maybe for the first time in her life – like, not everything is just given to her and everything is easy. She fought for it,” Jay-Z said.

He also said she is a gifted pianist and has perfect pitch. “Blue is a crazy pianist, but she won’t let us get her a teacher. She doesn’t want it to be a job. But she has perfect pitch. If she hears a song, she’ll be like ‘Play it again’ and then she’ll teach herself,” he said. “That’s just talent. She doesn’t work at that. She worked at this, and it makes me proud that she fought for something that she really wanted to do. I don’t think we’re going to be able to get her off that stage now.”

Jay-Z and Beyoncé also have twins, daughter Rumi and son Sir, both 8. Rumi appeared with her mom and sister during the Cowboy Carter Tour last year.