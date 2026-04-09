with Chris Cruise


Katy Perry Gives a Glimpse At Life Lately…

With boyfriend Justin Trudeau!

@katyperry on Instagram
@katyperry on Instagram

Katy Perry is still going strong with her beau, former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau!

The “Roar” singer shared a bunch of photos to her Instagram with the caption, “Never knew karma could be so rewarding.”

The photos could be a snapshot of Perry’s life lately – they include some salad greens, her daughter Daisy, a performance picture, a photo with Trudeau, and what may be another photo from a picnic together!

Perry and Trudeau were first spotted together in July 2025, and made their relationship Instagram-official in December.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

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