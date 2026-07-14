New Song, New Emmy Nom For Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson has some cool things in the works!

She is dropping a new single this Friday called “I’d Be Lyin” and she gave us a sneak peek on Instagram!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson)

Plus, she was just nominated for two Daytime Emmy Awards: in the categories of Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host. She has previously won four awards in each category for The Kelly Clarkson Show, which she has hosted for seven seasons. Earlier this year, Clarkson announced the current season would be her last in order to focus more time and attention on her children. Their father and her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, passed away in August 2025 after battling cancer.

Clarkson has also announced she will be returning to “The Voice” as a coach for Season 30.

Mark your calendars for Friday and her new song, “I’d Be Lyin.” We can’t wait!