Harry Styles Bests Swift, Coldplay for New World Record

Harry Styles just broke a Guinness World Record!

He completed the longest residency by a musician at Wembley Stadium in London in a single run. He did 12 nights there on his Together, Together tour. Coldplay previously held the record with 10 nights in 2025. Taylor Swift performed eight nights in 2024.

“Harry Styles’ record-breaking 12-date run is a testament to the scale, ambition and cultural impact of his live performances, as well as the incredible connection he has with his fans,” Guinness World Records adjudicator Will Munford said.

Styles originally planned only six nights, but doubled up because of high demand.

During his final show, Styles took a moment to thank his fellow members of One Direction. “I wouldn’t be on this stage if it wasn’t for four friends of mine that were a massive part of this journey. I wanna thank Niall, Louis, Zayn and my dear friend Liam for these nights and everything that I learned in this time, the friendship, everything… none of this would be possible, I wouldn’t be here without you, thank you so much,” he said.

One Direction formed in 2010 on the TV show “The X Factor” and went on hiatus in 2016. Liam Payne died in 2024.

Next up for Styles’ tour – Brazil, Mexico, the U.S., and Australia in December.

Wembley Stadium put together some highlights on Instagram – check it out!