Pink Is Hosting The Tonys!

Pink just got a new gig!

She will host the 79th Annual Tony Awards in June!

She made the announcement on her Instagram in a funny video, saying “When I was asked to host @thetonyawards, my first question was — don’t you need to have been on Broadway for this? So I went ahead and fixed that. Kind of. And now I’m hosting the Tony Awards!!”

The video shows Pink in costume, waiting backstage, before she’s asked to move.

She did say in an official statement: “It is the honor of an entire lifetime to host a night celebrating the literal hardest working people in showbiz. Broadway has shaped my life and how I put my own shows together – it is a community that is supportive, and inclusive, and full of talent and love. These people give magic every single day, and I cannot wait to celebrate them with the entire world.”

Pink just guest-hosted “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” where she told the audience that she had moved her family to New York so that daughter Willow could pursue her dream of being on Broadway.

This year’s Tony Awards will be on June 7 at Radio City Music Hall and will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+.