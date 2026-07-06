Beyoncé Releases New-ish Song

Beyoncé just gifted Throwback 2K fans with a song that was originally supposed to be on her 2006 album, B’Day!

The new song is titled “Morning Dew (Donk)” – and it’s her first new song in two years.

A news release states that it’s a “a direct nod to her loyal BeyHive to commemorate the upcoming epic celebration of B’Day.” The release of “Morning Dew (Donk)” starts a 60-day countdown to the 20th anniversary of the release of B’Day. The song will be included in the 20th anniversary reissue of B’Day.

Check it out!