with Chris Cruise


Shakira Is Bringing Latin Music To The World

Jul 14, 2024; Miami, FL, USA; Colombian recording artist Shakira performs during the Copa America Final halftime show in a match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

She’s nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and she’s planning a huge world tour, her first in 8 years.

Shakira, the Queen of Latin Music, is certainly having a big 2026!

Tickets are on sale now for her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour,” which will kick off  in the U.S. on June 13 in Los Angeles. She will stop in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, and New York, among others, before ending the U.S. leg in July.

Shakira has been performing around the world – and made headlines with her performance on March 1 at the Zócalo in Mexico City, where she performed for a record 400,000 people. She will next perform at Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach on May 2.

Shakira signed her first record deal at the age of 13 and released her debut album “Magia.” She is best known for songs like “Ojos Asi,” “Whenever, Wherever,” and “Hips Don’t Lie.”

You can check her U.S. tour dates and get tickets HERE. 

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