Hear Harry Styles With A Full Orchestra

Harry Styles has taken a lot of chances in his career – from breaking away from One Direction to go solo, his fashion choices, experimenting with different sounds, and this latest is no different!

He took a break from his massive tour in London to perform with a full orchestra at the Royal Festival Hall. What happened was a remix and reimagining of his songs with conductor Jules Buckley and a 50-piece orchestra.

Variety said fans were awestruck – and “he sounded, arguably, the best he ever has.”

We found a few snippets of his show, including a cover of a classic Simon & Garfunkel song! Check it out!