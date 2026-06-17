with Chris Cruise


Hear Harry Styles With A Full Orchestra

Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Harry Styles performs "As It Was during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

Harry Styles has taken a lot of chances in his career – from breaking away from One Direction to go solo, his fashion choices, experimenting with different sounds, and this latest is no different!

He took a break from his massive tour in London to perform with a full orchestra at the Royal Festival Hall. What happened was a remix and reimagining of his songs with conductor Jules Buckley and a 50-piece orchestra.

Variety said fans were awestruck – and “he sounded, arguably, the best he ever has.”

We found a few snippets of his show, including a cover of a classic Simon & Garfunkel song! Check it out!

 

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