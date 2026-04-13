Britney Spears Seeks Help

Britney Spears has checked herself into a treatment facility.

A rep for the singer confirmed the news to People and other outlets. The rep said she voluntarily sought help.

The move comes several weeks after Spears was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol on March 4 in California.

At the time, her rep said that “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life.”

Spears posted a racy dance video to her Instagram just before entering treatment, wearing a sheer bodysuit and thong.

Spears’s social media presence has caused concern among fans.

She has been in rehab several times throughout the years.

Best wishes to Britney.