Who’s In (And Who’s Not): Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Announced
OK, the time has finally come – the 2026 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has been announced!
The eight performers who were voted in are:
- Phil Collins
- Billy Idol
- Iron Maiden
- Joy Division/New Order
- Oasis
- Sade
- Luther Vandross
- Wu-Tang Clan
The nine nominees who did not make it this year include some Throwback 2K favorites:
- the Black Crowes
- Jeff Buckley
- Mariah Carey
- Melissa Etheridge
- Lauryn Hill
- INXS
- New Edition
- Pink
- Shakira
There are an additional ten inductees this year in the categories of Early Influences, Musical Excellence, and the Ahmet Ertegun Award.
Phil Collins is already in the Hall of Fame, but as a member of Genesis. This was the first year he was nominated as a solo artist.
The induction ceremony will be held November 14 in Los Angeles, to be aired and streamed on ABC and Disney+ sometime in December.
Congrats to the inductees, and to our T2K faves, there’s always next year!