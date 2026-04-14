with Chris Cruise


Who’s In (And Who’s Not): Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Announced

Apr 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Colombian singer Shakira looks on during game three for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

OK, the time has finally come – the 2026 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has been announced!

The eight performers who were voted in are:

  • Phil Collins
  • Billy Idol
  • Iron Maiden
  • Joy Division/New Order
  • Oasis
  • Sade
  • Luther Vandross
  • Wu-Tang Clan

The nine nominees who did not make it this year include some Throwback 2K favorites:

  • the Black Crowes
  • Jeff Buckley
  • Mariah Carey
  • Melissa Etheridge
  • Lauryn Hill
  • INXS
  • New Edition
  • Pink
  • Shakira

There are an additional ten inductees this year in the categories of Early Influences, Musical Excellence, and the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Phil Collins is already in the Hall of Fame, but as a member of Genesis. This was the first year he was nominated as a solo artist.

The induction ceremony will be held November 14 in Los Angeles, to be aired and streamed on ABC and Disney+ sometime in December.

Congrats to the inductees, and to our T2K faves, there’s always next year!

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Britney Spears Seeks Help

Entertainment News

Pink Is Hosting The Tonys!

Entertainment News

Katy Perry Gives a Glimpse At Life Lately…

Entertainment News

Shakira Is Bringing Latin Music To The World

More Stories

Justin Bieber Wants To Zap Your Zits

Lady Gaga Forced To Cancel Show

Ariana, Selena, Taylor To Celebrate Record Store Day

NSYNC’s ‘Bye Bye Bye’ Dance Subject of…

1 of 199