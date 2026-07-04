Taylor & Travis Are Married!

Taylor Swift’s Love Story has come true!

The pop music megastar married Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce, her publicist announced on Friday. The announcement came as hundreds of celebrities came to attend a big bash at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Giant screens flashed the message “JUST&T MARRIED!” at MSG to coincide with the publicist’s statement.

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Here’s what we know: the two did not have a traditional bridal party, instead, Taylor’s brother Austin served as man of honor and Travis’ brother Jason was best man.

They both wore looks created by Christian Dior and the bride wore jewelry by Cartier.

And, perhaps the biggest surprise? The wedding was officiated by “Happy Gilmore” star Adam Sandler! Kelce appeared in “Happy Gilmore 2” last year so that may explain the connection.

Kelce’s Kansas City teammates, Ed Sheeran, Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Lopez, Paul McCartney and many other stars were spotted walking into the venue.

The Empire State Building also got in on the wedding festivities by turning blue for the occasion!