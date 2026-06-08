with Chris Cruise


Pink Was The Perfect Tonys Host

@pink Instagram
@pink Instagram

Pink may have never been on Broadway, but she owned the stage last night at Radio City Music Hall!

She hosted the 2026 Tony Awards and kicked the evening off with a spectacular performance of “Lady Marmalade!” The lyrics were changed up a bit to fit the theme of the evening, and featured several special guests. Check it out!

 

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Pink brought her family to the event: husband Carey Hart, daughter Willow, son Jamison, and mother Judith Moore.

Pink also helped celebrate the 30th anniversary of the “Chicago” revival by performing “All That Jazz” – and she absolutely nailed it!

 

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You can get a full list of the winners here! 

 

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