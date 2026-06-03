with Chris Cruise


Clay Aiken Chat: New Song AND Big Announcement

Clay Aiken from Facebook
Clay Aiken from Facebook

He hasn’t put out a new single in 18 years, but Clay Aiken is back with new music with his new song “Rewind!”

He’ll be on Throwback 2K this weekend talking with Chris Cruise about his new song, Pride Month, AND he’s dropping an exclusive announcement with us on the show.

Check out this sneak peek!

We first met Clay Aiken on “American Idol” in 2003. He stunned us then with his powerful voice and signature tone – and now he’s back with his new song “Rewind!” Give it a listen and be sure to catch Clay on Throwback 2K this weekend!

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