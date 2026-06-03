Clay Aiken Chat: New Song AND Big Announcement

He hasn’t put out a new single in 18 years, but Clay Aiken is back with new music with his new song “Rewind!”

He’ll be on Throwback 2K this weekend talking with Chris Cruise about his new song, Pride Month, AND he’s dropping an exclusive announcement with us on the show.

Check out this sneak peek!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Throwback 2K with Chris Cruise (@throwback2kradio)

We first met Clay Aiken on “American Idol” in 2003. He stunned us then with his powerful voice and signature tone – and now he’s back with his new song “Rewind!” Give it a listen and be sure to catch Clay on Throwback 2K this weekend!