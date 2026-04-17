with Chris Cruise


Avril Covers Alanis

Avril Lavigne performs at the 59th ACM Awards at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, May 16, 2024.

You oughta know this is gonna be good!

Avril Lavigne just covered Alanis Morissette’s song “Ironic” for the soundtrack to a Canadian rom-com, “Mile End Kicks,” in theaters today.

Lavigne’s cover stays pretty true to the original version. Morissette ruled the 90s with her “alt-rock angst,” and Lavigne burst into the 2000s with her “pop-punk angst!”

Plus, both singers are from Canada. Both names start with the letter A. Pretty ironic, don’tcha think?

Listen to the cover and the original below!

 

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