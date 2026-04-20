Fistfight? Unfollowing? Not Filming? What We Know About 1D Tension

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson are not on the friendliest terms at the moment.

Numerous reports over the weekend claimed the two had gotten into a fistfight, with Malik punching Tomlinson. Adding to the speculation, Tomlinson has unfollowed Malik on Instagram. And, it appears the Netflix special featuring the two One Direction bandmates reuniting for a road trip is now off the table.

It all started Friday when The Sun reported the fistfight, which has not been confirmed by either Malik or Tomlinson. It allegedly happened six months ago.

The Sun also claimed the Netflix project has now been canceled, something that director Nicola Marsh seemed to confirm when she reposted the Sun’s article with the caption “And there goes the last year of work.”

The One Direction documentary was announced last October and it was supposed to feature the former bandmates reuniting to discuss their time in the group and their experiences after, including the death of Liam Payne in 2024.

Netflix has not officially said the project is off.

This is not the first fracture in Malik and Tomlinson’s friendship. In 2015 after Malik left the group, there was some tension, but a couple years later it seemed to be resolved.

All the bandmates came together for Payne’s funeral, and Tomlinson attended one of Malik’s shows on his Stairway to the Sky Tour in 2025.

Whatever happened, it does appear that fans hoping to see a One Direction reunion will have to wait a little longer!