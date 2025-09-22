Zayn Malik Announces Vegas Residency

One Direction’s Zayn Malik is going in a new direction – to Las Vegas!

Malik just announced a seven-night Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, starting January 20, 2026.

Malik broke the news on Instagram.

Malik left One Direction in 2015, and has done one other tour in the past ten years.

A news release said his setlist will feature songs from all four of his solo albums, but hinted that there’s more to come. “The shows are only the beginning of what will be a massive year for Zayn as he gears up for his next chapter,” stated the release.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 26, with presale on Wednesday. Click here for more info!