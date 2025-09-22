with Chris Cruise


Zayn Malik Announces Vegas Residency

From left, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan, of One Direction wave to the crowd during an autograph signing session at the Palisades Center mall in West Nyack March 13, 2012. ( Peter Carr / The Journal News )

One Direction’s Zayn Malik is going in a new direction – to Las Vegas!

Malik just announced a seven-night Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, starting January 20, 2026.

Malik broke the news on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)

Malik left One Direction in 2015, and has done one other tour in the past ten years.

A news release said his setlist will feature songs from all four of his solo albums, but hinted that there’s more to come. “The shows are only the beginning of what will be a massive year for Zayn as he gears up for his next chapter,” stated the release.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 26, with presale on Wednesday. Click here for more info!  

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Taylor Swift Throwing Theater Release Parties For New Album

Entertainment News

Iconic ’80s Groups Offer To Be Wedding Bands For Swift-Kelce

Entertainment News

Miley Cyrus Will Spill Some ‘Secrets’

Entertainment News

Remembering Robert Redford

More Stories

Coldplay’s Tour Extension Could Surpass Eras Tour…

Lady Gaga Extends Her Sold-Out Tour

Hilary Duff Turns Back To Music

5 Things To Know About The VMAs

1 of 172