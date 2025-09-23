James Van Der Beek’s Emotional Message For Castmates

James Van Der Beek wasn’t able to attend the “Dawson’s Creek” reunion, but he still sent love to his castmates in a very special way!

Van Der Beek had to drop out of the reunion because of two stomach viruses. He is also battling stage 3 colorectal cancer and the evening was meant to raise money for his battle and for the nonprofit F Cancer.

Van Der Beek filmed a video that was shown at the reunion, and he expressed his sadness about not being there.

Van Der Beek, who played Dawson Leery on the show from 1998 to 2003, thanked the cast and the fans. He also introduced his replacement for the live table reading of the pilot episode – Lin-Manuel Miranda, star of “Hamilton,” jokingly calling him a “new up and comer.”

The rest of the show’s cast did make the appearance, including Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and more. Van Der Beek’s wife, Kimberly, also attended with the couple’s children. They took the stage to sing the show’s theme song with the cast, Paula Cole’s “I Don’t Want To Wait.”

The Dawson’s Creek and popular culture podcast, Back to You, Bob!, has many more photos and videos on their Instagram page.