with Chris Cruise


Britney Spears ‘Thankful,’ Admits She’s On A Journey

Feb. 23, 2000; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Britney Spears performs at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY NETWORK

Just about one week after pleading guilty to a “wet reckless” in her DUI case, Britney Spears is seemingly reflective.

“I’m so damn thankful to my friends and so many new beautiful people I have met through my spiritual journey,” she wrote in an Instagram post over the weekend.

The caption accompanied a picture of a snake, which she wrote was a symbol of “good health, higher consciousness, and pure luck.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Spears pleaded to the reduced misdemeanor charge last Monday as part of a plea deal. She will be on probation for 12 months, will be required to continue mental health and substance abuse treatment, have weekly meetings with a psychologist, twice-a-month meetings with her psychiatrist, and complete a three-month DUI class.

 

 

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