The Top Throwback 2K Moments from the AMAs

As Throwback 2K fans, we were loving last night’s American Music Awards!

Yes, the show honored today’s fan favorite music artists – but there were plenty of throwback moments to keep us smiling!

The AMAs is one of the world’s largest fan-voted annual music award shows. It was created by Dick Clark in 1974 and the winners are determined by public voting, instead of academy or industry panels.

We put together a list of our Top AMA Throwback 2K Moments – so take a look!

Pussycat Dolls

The Pussycat Dolls returned to the AMA stage 20 years after their debut, this time as a trio! They performed “Buttons” and “When I Grow Up.” Kimberly Wyatt, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ashley Roberts reunited earlier this year with plans for a comeback tour this summer – sadly, the tour has been canceled but they are still performing in Los Angeles on June 6.

Best Throwback Song

The AMAs have our favorite category – Best Throwback Song! The Black Eyed Peas ended up winning for their 2009 hit, “Rock That Body.” And to the delight of the audience, all the Peas were present!

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff was a presenter last night – her first appearance at the AMAs in 21 years! She is fresh off the release of her new album, “luck…or something” and the crowd was thrilled to see her!

The Winners

The best part of the night – all the Throwback 2K artists who took home AMAs! Justin Bieber, Shakira, Cardi B, Bruno Mars, and many more! You can check the full list of winners HERE.