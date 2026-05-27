with Chris Cruise


Pink Is A Songwriting Icon

Pink
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We already knew Pink as an amazing Throwback 2K artist with multiple Grammys to her name – now she’s getting another big honor!

The National Music Publishers’ Association will name Pink as the winner of this year’s Songwriter Icon Award.

Pink will be recognized at NMPA’s annual meeting in New York on June 10.

Pink focused on songwriting early in her career as she didn’t want to be just another pop singer. She wanted to be taken seriously and do the music she wanted to do. For her second album, “Missundaztood,” she moved into musical Linda Perry’s home in Los Angeles and spent several months there writing songs together. That album was released in 2001 and had four hit singles: “Get The Party Started,” “Don’t Let Me Get Me,” “Just Like a Pill,” and “Family Portrait.”

Congratulations to Pink! We’re so glad she did things her way!

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