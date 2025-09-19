Taylor Swift Throwing Theater Release Parties For New Album

Swifties can now truly celebrate the release of the new album “The Life of a Showgirl!”

Taylor Swift posted an official invitation on her Instagram to “The Official Release Party of a Showgirl,” in movie theaters from October 3-5.

The album comes out October 4.

The theater screenings will give fans a first look at the music video for “The Fate of Ophelia” and feature commentary about how Swift made the album.

Tickets for the screenings are here and include AMC, Cinemark, and Regal theaters. It’s a hot ticket and there are queues already set up for fans to wait to buy.

Tickets are $12 and the screenings run about an hour and a half.