with Chris Cruise


It’s a Jonas Brothers Podcast!

The Jonas Brothers play Caseyís Center during their Jonas 20: Greetings from Your Hometown tour on Oct. 5, 2025, in Des Moines.

Our favorite singing siblings, the Jonas Brothers, are now podcast hosts!

OMG, the “S.O.S.” singers have officially released a new podcast, called Hey Jonas!, and plan to release weekly episodes.

The new podcast will take listeners “deeper than ever into the brothers’ world” and offer an unfiltered look at their lives onstage and off.

You can catch it wherever you listen to podcasts – and on YouTube, the link is below!

Kevin Jonas said of the new venture: “I felt like everyone in the world had a podcast, so we just felt left out. So, we needed a podcast.”

Brother Nick jokingly said: “We don’t spend enough time with each other as it is, so why not fill the space between soundcheck and the show with a podcast… where we have to be together in a closed environment even more.”

Fans can ask the Brothers questions on a special fan line – and the guys may answer in an upcoming episode!

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