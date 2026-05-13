Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing Beyoncé’s New Music
One day after his trial began for stealing unreleased music by Beyoncé, an Atlanta man has pleaded guilty to the charges.
Kelvin Evans accepted a plea deal that merged a criminal trespass charge with entering a vehicle with intent to commit theft.
Evans was arrested last year after a choreographer and dancer for Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour reported two suitcases were stolen out of their rental car. Christopher Grant and Diandre Blue filed a police report and stated the suitcases contained personal sensitive information for Beyoncé, including hard drives and “water marked music, some un-released music, footage plans for the show, and past and future set list.”
As part of the plea deal, Evans will received a five-year sentence; two years in custody, and the rest on probation.
It’s unclear if the stolen items have been recovered.