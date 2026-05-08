Gwen Stefani Rocks The Sphere

Gwen Stefani and her No Doubt bandmates will ‘no doubt’ rock the Sphere again tonight for their second performance of their Vegas residency!

The band kicked things off on Wednesday and will be back tonight and tomorrow – with their signature skater style and sound.

Stefani, bassist Tony Kanal, drummer Adrian Young, and guitarist Tom Dumont posted on X that opening night was epic and left them speechless!

WOW. @SphereVegas opening night, you left us SPEECHLESS! Absolutely epic. Thank you for bringing your energy, ND tribute ‘fits, and hella good vibes. You turned this show into a memory we’ll carry forever. We can’t wait to do this with you all Spring. 🍊🧡 🎥 Fly By Chicago pic.twitter.com/pOfol5oPB5 — No Doubt (@nodoubt) May 7, 2026

They did all their big songs and then some – including 2K favorites like “Hey Baby,” “Underneath It All,” and “It’s My Life.”

Oranges are apparently a thing at this show – they are included in several moments throughout the set.

And just like fans wore white to the Backstreet Boys at the Sphere, No Doubt fans are wearing skater favorites: black and white checks, yellow and red plaids, and houndstooth!

The dates for the remaining shows are: May 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 21, 23, 24, 27, 29, 30, and June 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, and 13.

You can check for tickets HERE!