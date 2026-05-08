with Chris Cruise


Gwen Stefani Rocks The Sphere

First Female Headliner At The Vegas Venue

Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs on the Coachella Stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 13, 2024.

Gwen Stefani and her No Doubt bandmates will ‘no doubt’ rock the Sphere again tonight for their second performance of their Vegas residency!

The band kicked things off on Wednesday and will be back tonight and tomorrow – with their signature skater style and sound.

Stefani, bassist Tony Kanal, drummer Adrian Young, and guitarist Tom Dumont posted on X that opening night was epic and left them speechless!

They did all their big songs and then some – including 2K favorites like “Hey Baby,” “Underneath It All,” and “It’s My Life.”

Oranges are apparently a thing at this show – they are included in several moments throughout the set.

And just like fans wore white to the Backstreet Boys at the Sphere, No Doubt fans are wearing skater favorites: black and white checks, yellow and red plaids, and houndstooth!

The dates for the remaining shows are: May 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 21, 23, 24, 27, 29, 30, and June 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, and 13.

You can check for tickets HERE! 

 

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