Your Throwback 2K Labor Day Playlist

Happy Labor Day!

For some of us, today is just a day off work, spent with family and friends, soaking up the last bit of summer.

But, Labor Day is a federal holiday meant to recognize the American labor movement and celebrates the social and economic achievements of the American worker.

Here at Throwback 2K, we thought we’d celebrate by naming our top 5 selections for your Labor Day Playlist: songs about work, or with the word “work” somewhere in the title!

Here we go…

Work It by Missy Elliott

Work by Rihanna

Work Hard, Play Hard by Wiz Khalifa

Work Bitch by Britney Spears

Work From Home by Fifth Harmony

Happy Labor Day from Throwback 2K!

