A Twilight Movie Marathon In Theaters This Fall

Were you Team Edward or Team Jacob?

That was one of THE big questions in the 2000s… the first “Twilight” book was published nearly 20 years ago on September 27, 2005. It told the story of Bella Swan, who moves to Washington state to live with her father and falls in love with vampire Edward Cullen. The movies starred Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner.

In honor of the book’s 20th anniversary, Lionsgate and Fathom Entertainment are going to re-release every “Twilight” movie in theaters nationwide!

Here’s the schedule:

“Twilight” Wednesday, October 29

“New Moon” Thursday, October 30

“Eclipse” Friday, October 31

“Breaking Dawn – Part 1” Saturday, November 1

“Breaking Dawn – Part 2” Sunday, November 2

But wait, that’s not all!

Three special editions of the book “Twilight” will also be available. One is a hardcover deluxe collector’s edition, another a paperback 20th anniversary edition, and the third is a deluxe hardcover collection of the entire saga of books. Those will be released September 30.

Warner Music Group will re-release the movie soundtracks on October 31.

There will be new merch releases this fall, too – everything from shirts, bags, mugs, and more!

Time to get our “Twilight” on!