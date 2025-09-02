Turn on MTV Right Now!

If you miss the MTV days of old when the channel lived up to its name of Music Television and played music videos, listen up!

MTV has returned to its original music video format for this week and this week only!

The network is playing music videos exclusively – and not just any old music videos. MTV is playing ALL of your favorite music videos from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s! It’s a Throwback 2K dream come true! We’re talking Madonna, Britney Spears, Rihanna, and many more!

Why is MTV doing this? Well, it’s all leading up to the 2025 VMAs, scheduled to air on Sunday, September 7th at 8 p.m. ET.

The music videos are airing on MTV2, MTV Live, and MTV Classic. We just flipped to MTV Classic and were treated to Rihanna and Shakira’s 2014 video for “Can’t Remember to Forget You.”

MTV launched 44 years ago on August 1, 1981. It initially played only music videos, but by the 1990s, it had expanded into reality shows, celebrity coverage, and comedies. MTV stopped playing music videos as the 2000s went on, even dropping “Music Television” from its logo in 2010, in favor of reality shows and viral internet video content.