Unreleased Beyoncé Music Remains Missing

Several thumb drives containing new, unreleased music from Beyoncé were stolen two and a half weeks ago in Atlanta. Police have not made any arrests and the music remains missing.

A choreographer and a dancer left their rental car in a parking garage for one hour when they went to get food. They returned to find a broken window and two missing suitcases.

Those suitcases contained five thumb drives, two Apple laptops, Apple headphones, and a pair of sunglasses, among other items.

The theft happened July 8, two days before Beyoncé performed four nights of concerts in Atlanta on her Cowboy Carter tour.

A police report said the thumb drives contained watermarked music, unreleased music, footage plans for the show, and past and future set lists.

Atlanta police had said they identified a suspect, but haven’t announced any arrests or a recovery of the missing items.