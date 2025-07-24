with Chris Cruise


Unreleased Beyoncé Music Remains Missing

Beyonce Knowles
Feb 3, 2013; New Orleans, LA, USA; Beyonce performs during the halftime show in Super Bowl XLVII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Several thumb drives containing new, unreleased music from Beyoncé were stolen two and a half weeks ago in Atlanta. Police have not made any arrests and the music remains missing.

A choreographer and a dancer left their rental car in a parking garage for one hour when they went to get food. They returned to find a broken window and two missing suitcases.

Those suitcases contained five thumb drives, two Apple laptops, Apple headphones, and a pair of sunglasses, among other items.

The theft happened July 8, two days before Beyoncé performed four nights of concerts in Atlanta on her Cowboy Carter tour.

A police report said the thumb drives contained watermarked music, unreleased music, footage plans for the show, and past and future set lists.

Atlanta police had said they identified a suspect, but haven’t announced any arrests or a recovery of the missing items.

 

