Hulk Hogan Passes

The world of professional wrestling and pop culture has lost an icon. Hulk Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, has passed away from a heart attack at the age of 71. Known for his unmistakable handlebar mustache, red and yellow gear, and larger-than-life charisma, Hogan rose to international fame in the 1980s as the face of the WWF (now WWE). With his signature catchphrases, unmatched showmanship, and legendary battles in the ring, he helped bring pro wrestling into the mainstream and became a household name around the world.

Beyond the squared circle, Hulk Hogan became a symbol of Americana — starring in movies, television shows, and inspiring millions with his message to “say your prayers and take your vitamins.” He was a superhero to a generation, a global phenomenon, and a trailblazer who transformed the entertainment landscape. His legacy will live on in every arena that echoes with chants of “Hogan! Hogan!” and in the hearts of fans who believed in the power of Hulkamania.