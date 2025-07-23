Coming Soon: Freakier Friday

They’re pulling a switcharoo again 22 years later – with a twist!

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are teaming up for the sequel to their 2003 hit movie “Freaky Friday.” “Freakier Friday” will hit theaters next month!

Curtis and Lohan reprise their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman. This time around, the body swap involves Anna’s daughter Harper and her soon-to-be stepdaughter, Lily. They must figure things out before Anna’s wedding to Lily’s dad, Eric.

The two stars talked to People Magazine and Curtis said that although she’d been asked numerous times over the years, one thing had to happen first before they could do a sequel.

“When I went all around the world for ‘Halloween Ends’ in 2022, every stop, they asked. And the answer was ‘Lindsay has to be old enough to have had a teenager,'”Curtis said. “Then obviously Lindsay had this beautiful baby. She came and visited me, brought the baby. At this moment we started really seriously talking about it.”

Lohan was 17 when the first film came out and is now 39. Curtis was 44 the first time around, and is now 66. The two have stayed friends ever since that first film.

“Jamie was with me at a time in my life when I was going through a lot publicly,” Lohan said to People. “She was privately really there for me. I can trust her.”

“Freakier Friday” hits theaters on August 8. Check out the trailer and an official clip from the new movie!