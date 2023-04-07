with Chris Cruise


This Weekend On Throwback 2K – Usher’s Lovers & Friends

Jan 26, 2020; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Usher performs a Prince tribute during the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards on Jan. 26, 2020 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

If you didn’t catch Throwback 2K on the radio last weekend, you missed a chance to enter to win a trip for four to Lovers & Friends Fest in Las Vegas:

  • Airfare for four
  • Hotel
  • Four tickets to Lovers & Friends Fest
  • Spending cash

Before you start to give us part III of your confessions, dry those eyes. We’re doing it again this weekend!

Every hour, listen for the Throwback 2K Vault. We’ll give you the code that’ll enter you to win it all.

The only thing left to do is figure out do you bring your lover and two friends, two lovers and one friend, or three lovers? The choice is up to you.

 

