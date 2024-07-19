‘Weird Al’ Does It Again

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, the Grammy Award-winning musician best known for his catchy parodies, is back at it with his take on contemporary pop songs!

He just released “Polkamania!,” a polka medley that mashes up hits of the past decade by artists like Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, and Taylor Swift.

Yankovic told Rolling Stone that “there’s just so many songs that I probably should have taken a stab at over the past ten years. And for whatever reason, I let them go by the wayside. This is my chance to correct my past errors and at least do a lot of those songs polka-style.”

‘Weird Al’ has done these polka medleys in the past, starting with his 1984 album “Weird Al Yankovic in 3-D.” That album also featured the wildly popular parody “Eat It,” based off Michael Jackson’s song “Beat It.”

The new polka medley is pretty awesome, and it got us remembering the other parodies he’s done over the years… “Like a Surgeon,” “Fat,” “Amish Paradise,” “White & Nerdy.”

Enjoy the new medley, and a throwback to his earlier parodies!