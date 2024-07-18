Remembering Bob Newhart

One of the most beloved TV actors, Bob Newhart, has passed away at the age of 94.

His longtime publicist said Newhart died at his home in Los Angeles after a series of short illnesses.

Newhart starred on “The Bob Newhart Show” from 1972 to 1978. It was one of the most popular sitcoms of all time.

In 1982, he starred in “Newhart,” portraying Dick Loudon, the proprietor of the Stratford Inn in Vermont. It aired for eight seasons, and had one of the best series endings in history. Loudon woke up in the middle of the night as the man he played in “The Bob Newhart Show,” suggesting that the entire second series had been a dream.

Newhart’s next big role came in 2003, when he played Papa Elf to Will Ferrell in the wildly successful holiday movie, “Elf.”

He also guest-starred several times on “The Big Bang Theory,” appearing as Arthur Jeffries, aka Professor Proton. The role gave him an Emmy, for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series.

His wife Ginny died last year. He is survived by his children, Robert Jr., Timothy, Courtney and Jennifer, and 10 grandchildren.