Rihanna Will Glam Up The Summer Games

Rihanna will bring her glitz and glamour to the Summer Olympics in Paris!

She announced that her beauty and cosmetics line Fenty Beauty will be at both the Olympics and Paralympics as a premium partner.

About 600 volunteers at the Games will receive free makeup kits and tutorials so they can do a “designated look!”

Fenty will also have makeup artists on-site to help volunteers color match and assist with application.

The Paris Olympics run from July 26 through August 11. The Paralympics will start August 28 and go through September 8.

So, keep your eye on not only the athletes winning medals, but also on the glammed-up volunteers at the event!