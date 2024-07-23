MJ Was a Sketch Artist, Too!

We all know Michael Jackson was a music artist… but did you know he was a sketch artist, too?

A rare collection of 78 Michael Jackson sketches will be auctioned off on August 3 by auction house Kings Auctions.

The sketches were made using wax pencils, pastels, and watercolors. There are drawings of Peter Pan, Walt Disney, Marilyn Monroe, U.S. presidents, and even self-portraits.

The featured piece is a 36″ x 48″ sketch of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Every drawing was signed by Michael Jackson himself.

Kings Auctions said in a statement: “Get ready to own some of the most coveted pieces of art by one of the biggest music icons in the world. These one of a kind pieces of art aren’t just an investment, they are your chance to own a piece of music history.”

You can browse the collection to see the items for yourself. If you plan on bidding, be warned: this auction will operate a little differently. It will open as one mega-lot, requiring an opening bid of $1 million for the entire collection. If a bidder meets that price, the auction is over. If not, each piece will then be sold separately.