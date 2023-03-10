WIN: Usher’s LOVERS & FRIENDS FEST

Some concerts are cool concerts. THIS…will be a WHOLE BODY EXPERIENCE!

Get ready to win your trip for FOUR to see Usher’s SOLD OUT “Lovers and Friends Fest” live in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

To win, LISTEN to Throwback 2K with Chris Cruise between March 31, 2023, and April 9, 2023. When you hear the SECRET CODE, enter it (along with your information) below, and you could win this AMAZING concert package, valued at over $5000.00!

Good luck! Thanks for listening and playing along with Throwback 2K!

Throwback 2K “Usher Lovers and Friends Fest” Material Terms

No purchase necessary to enter or win. Prize is provided by Lorino Communications LLC (“prize provider”). Only legal U.S. residents of the United States who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter and win. Starting March 31, 2023, through Sunday, April 9, 2023, the host of Throwback 2K will announce a “code” around :45 minutes past each hour in the “Throwback 2K Vault” feature on the “Throwback 2K” radio show. To win, listeners must enter their name, address, city, state, zip code, phone number, email, and the code word on the website www.throwback2k.com (such will be noted as an “entry.”) All entries must be received by 7:00am Central time on Monday, April 10, 2023.

Out of all entries, one (1) grand prize winner will be selected to receive:

Four (4) general admission tickets to the “Lovers and Friends Fest” starring Usher, Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Pitbull, and more, Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, Nevada (valued at $2655.00).

Round trip coach air transportation for four (4) to and from Las Vegas, Nevada (valued at approximately $1600, with actual price subject to change at time of booking).

Two (2) two-night hotel stays at a to-be-determined hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada (valued at approximately $1200, with actual price subject to change at time of booking).

A $250 Visa (or similar) gift card that can be used for ground transportation, meals, or other amenities.

Prize provider and affiliate stations are not responsible for changes to the event lineup, event cancellations or postponing, weather, or other Acts of God that may change the event’s plans.

The randomly selected winner will be notified via text and/or telephone at the number in which they used to enter the Contest, by end of day on or around Tuesday, April 11th.

Upon verification of eligibility and winning, winner will be mailed wristbands for event entry, the visa gift card, and have other travel amenities booked by the prize provider. Employees, contractors, and consultants of participating radio stations and Lorino Communications LLC are not eligible to win. Otherwise, the station’s general contest rules apply. Lorino Communications, LLC is the Contest Administrator of the Contest. Visa, nor the “Usher Lovers and Friends Fest” are a sponsor of the Contest. See full general contest rules here.