We need to start DVR-ing “Kellyoke.”

It’s no surprise that a couple of years into Kelly Clarkson’s nationally syndicated talk show, she’s QUICKLY become the diva of daytime. After all, she’s highly talented, highly entertaining, and yet, still seems JUST LIKE ONE OF US.

But with all of her ability to relate to us, we might have glossed over her most important part.

She is HIGHLY entertaining.

Take this past week for example; Kelly channeled one of our other faves, Lenny Kravitz, without any trouble, and SLAYED the song.

It’s just another example of why we don’t deserve Kelly Clarkson.

Yet, even though we don’t deserve her, we’re SO glad she’s here.